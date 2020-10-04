Gov. Beshear: Single-week record for COVID-19 cases “shattered”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers, announcing 616 new cases of COVID-19. This brought the total for the week up to 6,126.

“I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” the Governor said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better. Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing, and follow those top 10 rules that we have on kycovid.ky.gov.”

“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “The president of our nation, his wife, and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”

The Governor also reported four new deaths today, including a 69-year-old man from Harlan County.

“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” the Governor said. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.