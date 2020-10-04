Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Firefighters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff Sunday in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The memorial service, held on the first Sunday of October, marks the beginning of Fire Prevention week, which will run from October 4-10 this year.

The governor also encourages individuals, businesses, and other organizations to join in this tribute.

