Even five months late, college honors and celebrates students in unique ways

By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the coronavirus canceling most graduation ceremonies, Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) was still able to hold a special day for graduates.

“It means a lot to me for my boy. I worked hard for him so that way whenever he gets older he can look back and say well my daddy did this so can I," said Travis Hubbard.

Of course, the event wasn’t like a traditional ceremony.

“We are following all CDC guidelines. Masks of course. Social distance. Outside," said HCTC President and CEO, Jennifer Lindon.

On Saturday, HCTC held a drive-thru graduation ceremony, spacing students, out in 15 increments and allowing about 10 people on campus at a time.

“Students come in and they go through our stations here. Their name is announced. They receive all of their honors and awards. They receive their degree. They have photos. They have their family members here,” said Lindon.

The college wanted to do something special for their students because of how hard they work to get their awards and how much they mean to many of the grads.

“We wanted to take the day to celebrate our graduates and all of their accomplishments,” said Lindon.

Like Travis Hubbard.

“It meant a lot to me even though I didn’t think it would. It’s touching￼,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard not only achieved a personal dream but a family dream Saturday.

“I’m the first boy of eight to graduate high school and go to college and try to do something with myself. It’s been hard￼,” said Hubbard.

Just one of the many success stories at HCTC.

