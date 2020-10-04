Delays possible after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with The Laurel County Department of Public Services / Emergency Management say to expect delays if you are traveling north on I-75.

The Facebook post says a crash happened near the 33-mile marker and involved multiple vehicles.

The London - Laurel Rescue Squad also issued a similar warning urging drivers to “slow down and move over” as they respond to the scene.

Injuries were reported by both agencies but no other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.