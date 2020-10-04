Advertisement

Comeback attempt falls short for EKU in home opener

Matt Wilcox, Jr. hauls in a touchdown catch from Parker McKinney vs. Houston Baptist.
Matt Wilcox, Jr. hauls in a touchdown catch from Parker McKinney vs. Houston Baptist.(Aaron Perkins | EKU Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. -- Bailey Zappe threw for three touchdowns, Houston Baptist blocked a late PAT for a two-point conversion and the Huskies' completed their four-game season with a 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

EKU rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to get within one with just over four minutes remaining after Parker McKinney threw a 27-yard score to Keyion Dixon. But the point-after kick was blocked and Tra Fluellen, who also had an interception, returned it for two points.

The Colonels (1-3) got the ball back with 2:22 remaining but McKinney fumbled on a scramble.

Zappe, who came in as the Division I passing leader with 1,453 yards and 12 touchdowns, was 35 of 46 for 380 yards. The senior’s season is over, though, with the Huskies' finishing with a win after losing to three FBS schools. HBU has opted out of the Southland Conference spring season.

Zappe’s TD passes included scores of 65 yards to Josh Sterns and 42 to Josh’s older brother, Jerreth Sterns.

McKinney was 25-of-40 passing for 296 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Alonzo Booth ran for 108 yards and a score for EKU.

