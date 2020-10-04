Advertisement

Burrow earns first NFL win, Bengals top Jaguars 33-25

The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field following a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25.

The Bengals rolled up 505 yards in getting their first win of the season. The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

