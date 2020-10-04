Advertisement

Arkansas snaps 20-game SEC skid, 21-14 vs. Mississippi State

Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times.
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Arkansas won 21-14. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By R.J. Morgan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Feleipe Franks threw two touchdown passes and Arkansas intercepted K.J. Costello three times as the Razorbacks broke a 20-game SEC losing streak by upsetting No. 16 Mississippi State 21-14.

A week after a record-breaking and stunning upset against LSU, the Bulldogs (1-1) and new coach Mike Leach hardly looked like the same team. Costello was 43 of 59 for 313 yards and a touchdown. Costello and the Air Raid shredded LSU for a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble against Arkansas.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky stays outside of AP Top 25 after Ole Miss loss

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
Here is the AP Top 25 for week five.

Sports

WATCH: Lynn Bowden’s first play as a Miami Dolphin

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
Miami Dolphins rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. took a direct snap from the center and sprinted ahead for a five-yard gain in what his first-ever play in the NFL.

Sports Overtime

Kentucky falls to Ole Miss in OT in home opener

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky falls to Ole Miss in OT in home opener

Sports

Two Minute Drill from week four of the high school football season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Missed any highlights from week four of the high school football season? Watch this week’s two minute drill for all the action.

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky falls in overtime to Ole Miss in home opener

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Cats host Mississippi State on October 10.

Sports

Comeback attempt falls short for EKU in home opener

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bailey Zappe threw for three touchdowns, Houston Baptist blocked a late PAT for a two-point conversion and the Huskies' completed their four-game season with a 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats home opener against Ole Miss kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sports

WATCH: High school football highlights from week 4 across the mountains

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
We had a jam-packed Sports Overtime full of high school football.

Sports Overtime

Leslie County gets first win over Morgan County, 48-20

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
Leslie County gets first win over Morgan County, 48-20