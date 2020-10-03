Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases reported across Southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 142,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 150,803.

VDH said there have been 3,057 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 213 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 11,102 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 89 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 190 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 173 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 102 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 295 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deathsNorton – 37 cases / 4 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 286 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 199 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 529 cases / 48 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 340 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 620 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (17 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 438 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (5 new cases)

On Saturday, VDH reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia and five more hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.