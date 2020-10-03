Advertisement

UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss

(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football released a hype video ahead of Saturday’s home opener against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The video, posted to Twitter, is narrated by former UK Linebacker Wesley Woodyard.

Woodyard was a two-time First-team All-SEC player in 2006 and 2007 during his tenure with the Wildcats and has played in the NFL for more than a decade, being a member of the Denver Broncos from 2008-2013 and Tennessee Titans from 2014-2019.

The Wildcats will take the field Saturday at 4 p.m. against Ole Miss. Both teams are seeking their first win after losses to Top Ten teams in Auburn and Florida respectively last week.

