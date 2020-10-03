UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Football released a hype video ahead of Saturday’s home opener against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The video, posted to Twitter, is narrated by former UK Linebacker Wesley Woodyard.
'til the battle is won— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 1, 2020
🗣 @WoodDro52 pic.twitter.com/eEN0TMke7q
Woodyard was a two-time First-team All-SEC player in 2006 and 2007 during his tenure with the Wildcats and has played in the NFL for more than a decade, being a member of the Denver Broncos from 2008-2013 and Tennessee Titans from 2014-2019.
The Wildcats will take the field Saturday at 4 p.m. against Ole Miss. Both teams are seeking their first win after losses to Top Ten teams in Auburn and Florida respectively last week.
