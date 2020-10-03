Advertisement

‘Rejuvenate’ holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Pikeville

The spa-oriented business offers a list of services for both men and women.
Pikeville city officials and ownership of Rejuvenate held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rejuvenate opened its doors to the public on Saturday.

The spa-oriented business offers a variety of services for both men and women. Owners Dr. John Cecil and his wife Andi say they wanted to bring this local business to their hometown of Downtown Pikeville.

“Rejuvenate is a new spa here in Pikeville, Kentucky. Our purpose is to give to the community, services like nano-needling, facials, microdermabrasion, anything that you could look for in a spa, at our hometown,” said Dr. John Cecil. “We don’t want our people to, we don’t want to have Pike Countians, Pikeville, Floyd County, driving an hour to Lexington or to West Virginia. They can come here and get it," added Cecil.

You can find more information on the services offered here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

