Advertisement

President Trump’s physician says president is fever-free and not on oxygen

By CBS News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) - Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, provided an update Saturday on the president’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president spent the night after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He said the president was fever-free, but sidestepped several questions about whether President Trump had received oxygen treatment.

“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley told reporters, saying the president was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” and the first week of the illness is the most critical. This would have put the president’s diagnosis on Wednesday, hours before he appeared at an in-person fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Conley said later in the conference that the president had “repeated testing” on Thursday afternoon, which did not clarify the timeline for his infection.

“Thursday afternoon, following the news of close contact, is when we repeated testing,” Conley said. He avoided answering questions about when the president had last tested negative for the virus, and when he had been infected.

“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said. He added that “the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours.”

Conley said he did not want to put a “hard date” for when the president would be discharged. Conley said that President Trump was not receiving oxygen treatment on Saturday. He also repeatedly avoided questions about whether the president was treated with supplemental oxygen prior to Saturday, before finally saying he was not on oxygen on Thursday and had not been treated with oxygen when the president was at Walter Reed on Friday. However, he did not say whether the president had been treated with oxygen on Friday at the White House.

Conley declined to disclose the president’s temperature when he had a fever but said the president had been feverish from Thursday into Friday.

Dr. Sean Dooley, another member of the president’s medical team, said the president “is in exceptionally good spirits,” adding that the president told him “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

However, a source familiar with the president’s health told reporters on Saturday that President Trump’s vitals were “very concerning.”

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” the source said.

Conley said Friday night that the president was “doing very well” and did not require supplemental oxygen.

“He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists, we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably,” Conley said. Remdesivir has shortened the recovery time for some patients with the virus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that President Trump had “mild symptoms” and was being transferred to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts.” White House sources said the president had a low-grade fever.

President Trump tweeted an update from the hospital, where he will be spending the next few days “Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!” he wrote late Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

National

Senate cancels work as lawmakers contract virus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats home opener against Ole Miss kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

National

Titans' outbreak now 18, with Bills' game possibly at risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return.

National

Doctor to provide update on Trump's condition - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases reported across Southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across Southwest Virginia on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

National

Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.