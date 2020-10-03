Nice evening, rain chances return tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It looks like we are in for another round of great weather for our weekend.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see the wonderful conditions we have seen all day. Dry conditions will persist for the remainder of the day, and so will those mostly clear and sunny skies. Temperatures will start to cool down quickly, so you may want to go grab that light jacket for those evening plans.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will allow us to drop into the upper 40s. That is a tad warmer than last night, however, it is still pretty chilly. We will see a little, patchy fog build up late overnight, as well.

Extended Forecast

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with scattered rain chances later in the day. The morning should still be nice with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. Highs will again top out in the mid-60s. Rain chances return Sunday evening. We aren’t expecting anything serious but will run into some soggy weather as the system to our north dips into our region slightly. Rain chances and mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, but it won’t stop our temperatures from cooling down. Lows will drop into the upper 40s Sunday night.

We return to our sunny and dry pattern on Monday. It will be a little cooler behind Sunday’s front with highs only getting into the lower to mid-60s. We will see a bit more cloud cover Monday too, but it will slowly decrease as we go throughout the day. Leaving behind mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week.

That mainly dry pattern looks to continue for all of next week. I say mainly dry because models are trying to show a cold front moving through Wednesday night that could bring us a chance for a stray shower or two. Temperatures warm up slightly and we will linger between the upper 60s to mid-70s all week for highs. You’ll definitely want to get out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather.

