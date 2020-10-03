Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath react to President Trump testing positive

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath spoke to crowds about the president’s news. Hours later, we learned he was being taken to the hospital.

With the election clock counting down, both candidates made stops in central and south central Kentucky.

Senator McConnell gave an update on Cares Act money at Georgetown Community Hospital, while McGrath spoke with voters in Somerset.

McConnell detailed his phone call with President Trump from earlier this morning following the news of his positive test.

“He and I also talked business during the course of our discussion this morning," McConnell said. "I want to wish him and the First Lady well and I’m confident he’ll be able to get through this and recover nicely.”

Fast forward hours later, POTUS was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center.

“My husband and I, the president, his family, everybody in the White House is certainly in our prayers, and we want them to be a quick and speedy recovery,” McGrath said.

McConnell said, despite the president’s illness, it would be business as usual. The senator dodged a question about how recently he was tested, and possible exposure to President Trump.

“I’m not going to go into - Have I ever been tested? Yes. I’m not going to answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we are given by the CDC,” McConnell said.

He says the president and other leaders can continue working remotely, and urged people to wear masks.

McGrath said the president’s diagnosis should be a warning to every American.

“I think it highlights the fact that we all have to take this very seriously. that we don’t have to politicize mask-wearing, that we have to do everything we can to make sure we’re socially distant from people.”

As history took place in Washington, the two Kentuckian candidates voiced support from afar.

Senator McConnell said he will be moving to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as soon as it comes out of committee.

