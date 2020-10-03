Advertisement

KSP: Man found with drugs, thousands in cash in Pike County

(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)(Pike County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHCAMP, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested Friday after State Police found illegal drugs and a large sum of cash inside his home according to State Police.

64-year-old Adam Little was arrested as a result of the investigation.

KSP was executing a search warrant at a home on Sycamore Road in Ashcamp when a search led to the discovery of a number of drugs including more than a pound of meth, as well as heroin, prescription medication, and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $6,000 in cash.

Little was sent to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson County’s John Hallock delivers powerful pregame speech

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
At Louisville’s Shawnee High Schoool, they were also looking for an opponent but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. However, Jackson County’s Coach John Hallock saw an opportunity.

National

President Trump’s physician says president is fever-free and not on oxygen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
President Trump’s physician says he is doing 'very well' after being entered into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Sports

UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats home opener against Ole Miss kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases reported across Southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across Southwest Virginia on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Laurel County man found safe

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Golden Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man in Laurel County.

State

McConnell, McGrath react to President Trump testing positive

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath spoke to crowds about the president’s news.

State

Experts in Lexington explain what the hospitalization of the president could look like

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Here in Lexington, an expert familiar with COVID-19 and one familiar with the inner working of the president’s office, share what the next few days or even weeks could like.

Sports

Watch: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Harlan County will take on Letcher Central for tonight’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week.

News

Kentucky election deadlines approaching

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky’s early voting begins Oct. 13, but there are some deadlines to be aware to secure your vote is counted.

News

Estill County COVID-19 cases rise in the month of September 7 p.m.

Updated: 20 hours ago