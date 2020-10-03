KSP: Man found with drugs, thousands in cash in Pike County

ASHCAMP, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County man was arrested Friday after State Police found illegal drugs and a large sum of cash inside his home according to State Police.

64-year-old Adam Little was arrested as a result of the investigation.

KSP was executing a search warrant at a home on Sycamore Road in Ashcamp when a search led to the discovery of a number of drugs including more than a pound of meth, as well as heroin, prescription medication, and marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $6,000 in cash.

Little was sent to the Pike County Detention Center.

