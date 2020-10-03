Advertisement

Kentucky falls in overtime to Ole Miss in home opener

Kentucky's home opener vs. Ole Miss.
Kentucky's home opener vs. Ole Miss.(UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a nail-bitter for Kentucky, but the Wildcats fell in overtime, 42-41 against Ole Miss. The Wildcats scored first in overtime, but Matt Ruffolo missed the PAT. Ole Miss went down and scored and added the PAT for the win.

Wilson was much improved in game two back from the injury, going for 14/18 for 151 yards. He also ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats ran for 408 yards total, including 133 from Chris Rodriguez and 129 from AJ Rose.

Kentucky led 28-14 early in the third quarter after a 22-yard Chris Rodriguez touchdown. From there, Ole Miss outscored the Cats, 21-0 to take a 35-28 lead with 8:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats responded with a late drive resulting in a Chris Rodriguez one-yard touchdown with 2:04 to go to send the game into overtime.

