Kentucky breast cancer survivors participate in virtual ‘Race for the Cure’

Saturday, Oct. 3, was Susan G. Komen’s Annual Race for the Cure, but this year was much different. It was virtual.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Saturday, Oct. 3, was Susan G. Komen’s Annual Race for the Cure, but this year was much different. It was virtual.

A Lexington breast cancer survivor didn’t let the virtual race stop her from walking for a cause.

Wilma Wingate invited fellow breast cancer survivors, her family and her friends to walk with her.

They walked around her neighborhood, raising awareness for breast cancer.

“It means a lot that they support me, and my family always been my backbone and they always supported me, and I appreciate that," Wingate said.

Her theme was “cheerleader" this year.

The Frederick Douglass High School cheerleaders came out to support her cause and raise awareness, too.

