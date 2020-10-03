Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky sees highest single-day total, passes 72,000 cases

Kentucky COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear released Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers, with Saturday seeing the largest number of new cases reported since the pandemic began.

1, 275 Kentuckians tested positive today, bringing the total number of cases in the Commonwealth to 72,001 total cases.

“I know it’s been a tough couple of days, seeing the President, the First Lady, U.S. Senators, Cam Newton, and others test positive for COVID-19. But right here in the commonwealth, we now have 1,275 new cases announced today, meaning 1,275 Kentuckians have just tested positive,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is our highest number of cases ever. This is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

The governor also announced eight new deaths Saturday. 1,205 Kentuckians have now died from the virus.

“That’s eight additional families who are suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Saturday, at least 1,520,236 tests had been administered. The positivity rate now sits at 4.74% and 12,121 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

