Golden Alert issued for Laurel County man.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports James B. Thompson was last seen off West Laurel Road near London on Friday at 3 p.m. He has dementia.

Thompson drives a 2010 White Dodge Charger with Kentucky tag number 035ZHB.

If you know Thompson’s whereabouts contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

