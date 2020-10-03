Advertisement

Both directions of Mountain Parkway closed for repair project

Eastbound traffic will be detoured for up to two weeks
Contractors work to fix a sinkhole under the Mountain Parkway near Slade, Ky. on October 1, 2020.
Contractors work to fix a sinkhole under the Mountain Parkway near Slade, Ky. on October 1, 2020.(Courtesy: John May)
By Clark Embree
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Both lanes of the Mountain Parkway are now closed in Powell and Wolfe counties, as crews work to repair the roadway after a sinkhole was discovered in July.

The westbound lanes have been closed since June 22, when a hole was found in the road near the Tunnel Ridge Road underpass. Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a significant sinkhole had developed under the pavement. As part of the repair project, the eastbound lanes were closed Friday.

The eastbound lanes of the parkway will be closed for up to two weeks. State officials say if both directions are not open by October 31, the contractor will face financial penalties.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Chief John May posted this video of contractors working on Thursday:

A signed detour is posted. Eastbound traffic will exit the parkway at Exit 33 and take KY 11 and KY 715 and re-enter the parkway at Exit 40.

Westbound traffic will exit at Exit 40 and take KY 15, re-entering the parkway at Exit 33.

State officials say trucks traveling between far eastern Kentucky and central Kentucky may want to use other routes, such as US 23 and I-64 or the Hal Rogers Parkway and I-75.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky sees highest single-day total, passes 72,000 cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
Saturday was the single-day record for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Forecast

Nice evening, rain chances return tomorrow

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will start to cool down quickly, so you may want to go grab that light jacket for those evening plans.

News

‘Rejuvenate’ holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Pikeville

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The spa-oriented business offers a list of services for both men and women.

Crime

KSP: Man found with drugs, thousands in cash in Pike County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
64-year-old Adam Little was arrested in Pike County after drugs were found in his Ashcamp home.

News

Jackson County’s John Hallock delivers powerful pregame speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
At Louisville’s Shawnee High Schoool, they were also looking for an opponent but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. However, Jackson County’s Coach John Hallock saw an opportunity.

Latest News

National

President Trump’s physician says president is fever-free and not on oxygen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
President Trump’s physician says he is doing 'very well' after being entered into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Sports

UK Football releases hype video ahead of home opener vs Ole Miss

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wildcats home opener against Ole Miss kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Regional

Virginia Department of Health: New COVID-19 cases reported across Southwest Virginia Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
New cases were reported across Southwest Virginia on Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health.

News

UPDATE: Laurel County man found safe

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Golden Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man in Laurel County.

State

McConnell, McGrath react to President Trump testing positive

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and retired lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath spoke to crowds about the president’s news.