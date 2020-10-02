Advertisement

Woman tries to eat bag of meth during drug bust arrest

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one dozen people are in jail following a major drug bust in one county.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted about the roundup on their Facebook page Friday.

In the post, officials say the entire department along with others worked overnight to take the group into custody from all areas of Laurel County.

14 people were taken into custody during the raid. The men and women ranged in ages between 27 and 55. Most of them face at least one charge of trafficking in a controlled substance. Some of them face other charges.

Deputies say four children were found at one location with drugs nearby. During the arrest, investigators say the Reva Moore, 52, of London, tried to eat a bag of meth in front of them.

Here is a list of those arrested and their charges:

SuspectCharges
Reva Moore, 52Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), four counts of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest
Aaron Simpson, 34Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Chris Cornett, 47Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia
Emily Helton, 27Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Jordan Glancy, 30Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana
Kenneth Glancy, 53Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Tommy Francis, 31Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Dale Burkhart, 55Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Angela King, 55Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), fleeing or evading police
Ivy Bryant, 30Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Vincent King, 53Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
Marty Stewart, 43Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), controlled substance not in a proper container, parole violations (see Facebook post above for more info)
David Nance, 32Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Jonathan Smith, 48Arrested on a bench warrant (see Facebook post above for more info)

