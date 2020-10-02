Woman tries to eat bag of meth during drug bust arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one dozen people are in jail following a major drug bust in one county.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted about the roundup on their Facebook page Friday.

In the post, officials say the entire department along with others worked overnight to take the group into custody from all areas of Laurel County.

14 people were taken into custody during the raid. The men and women ranged in ages between 27 and 55. Most of them face at least one charge of trafficking in a controlled substance. Some of them face other charges.

Deputies say four children were found at one location with drugs nearby. During the arrest, investigators say the Reva Moore, 52, of London, tried to eat a bag of meth in front of them.

Here is a list of those arrested and their charges:

Suspect Charges Reva Moore, 52 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), four counts of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest Aaron Simpson, 34 Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana Chris Cornett, 47 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia Emily Helton, 27 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Jordan Glancy, 30 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana Kenneth Glancy, 53 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Tommy Francis, 31 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Dale Burkhart, 55 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Angela King, 55 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), fleeing or evading police Ivy Bryant, 30 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Vincent King, 53 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) Marty Stewart, 43 Trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), controlled substance not in a proper container, parole violations (see Facebook post above for more info) David Nance, 32 Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Jonathan Smith, 48 Arrested on a bench warrant (see Facebook post above for more info)

