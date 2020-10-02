Which activity do Americans think is the most stressful?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What is the most stressful thing you’ve had to do? You might name off getting married, having a baby or starting a new job, but Americans overall point to another life event that may surprise you.

OnePoll surveyed 1,000 Americans on the most stressful life event. Surprisingly, they chose moving as the most stressful activity, but not by much. Going through a divorce or breakup was close behind, followed by getting married, having children and starting a new job.

See the survey here.

