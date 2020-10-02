Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cool start to the morning, depending on how fast the skies clear out in your area. We could see some patchy fog and a few clouds early. It will likely be a mix of sun and clouds throughout much of today as highs get to around 60 or just above.

Tonight, if you’re heading out to a high school football game, bundle up. Clear skies will eventually drop us down to around 40. I’ve said this all week and I’m holding true to it today: Some folks will get into the upper 30s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks pretty good with sunny skies and highs climbing back into the mid-60s. Saturday night will bring a few more clouds ahead of our next system. Lows should drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with scattered rain chances. The European model is more aggressive than its counterparts with the chances, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it. Highs will again top out in the mid-60s and temps will drop into the upper 40s Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

We return to our sunny and dry pattern on Monday. It will be a little cooler behind Sunday’s front with highs only getting into the lower 60s.

That mainly dry pattern looks to continue for all of next week. I say mainly dry because models are trying to show a cold front moving through Wednesday night that could bring us a chance for a stray shower or two. We’ll keep you posted.

