Wayne County Schools to continue blended learning approach for next 6 weeks

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wayne County Schools will stay with blended learning for the next six weeks.

According to Superintendent Todd Alexander, board members decided Thursday night to continue on that track.

Dec. 2 starts the next grading period, so school officials will meet again in mid-November to talk about the possibility of five days in school.

Alexander said with Wayne County being in orange this week on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map, school officials didn’t feel it was the right time to transition to five days in-person learning.

The superintendent also said with some faculty and some students testing positive, they haven’t had to quarantine as many students because they’ve been separated. He emphasized they’ll stick with what’s working for now.

