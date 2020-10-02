Advertisement

Wayne County Schools to continue blended learning approach for next 6 weeks

Wayne County Schools will stay with blended learning for the next six weeks.
Wayne County Schools will stay with blended learning for the next six weeks.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wayne County Schools will stay with blended learning for the next six weeks.

According to Superintendent Todd Alexander, board members decided Thursday night to continue on that track.

Dec. 2 starts the next grading period, so school officials will meet again in mid-November to talk about the possibility of five days in school.

Alexander said with Wayne County being in orange this week on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map, school officials didn’t feel it was the right time to transition to five days in-person learning.

The superintendent also said with some faculty and some students testing positive, they haven’t had to quarantine as many students because they’ve been separated. He emphasized they’ll stick with what’s working for now.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Motions to dismiss denied in Sandmann lawsuits against media companies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nick Sandmann sued a total of seven media outlets after videos surfaced of an incident in January 2019 that showed the Covington Catholic student and his classmates with others outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Regional

Officials say health department blocking Shop with a Cop fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Grundy Police Department organizes and puts the event on every October with help from volunteers that include the Buchanan County deputies and Virginia State Police officers.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

National

CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.

Latest News

News

Two Kentucky football teams meet Friday in solidarity despite cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear offers guidance for Halloween activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

Kentucky

Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be close to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.