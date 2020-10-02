Advertisement

Two Kentucky football teams meet Friday in solidarity despite cancellations

Two small Kentucky high school football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.
Two small Kentucky high school football teams will meet Friday night, which they say will show how much in common they actually have.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky high school has only played one football game.

Jackson County has dealt with two straight cancellations because of the pandemic while one small Louisville school has struggled to find opponents for other reasons.

Friday night, Jackson County will travel to Shawnee High School and the Jackson County football coach says it is all about showing solidarity.

“Going into my senior season, it was pretty stressful. Other teammates hoping we would have a chance to play," said senior Blake Allen.

At Louisville’s Shawnee High Schoool, they were also looking for an opponent but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. However, Jackson County’s Coach John Hallock saw an opportunity.

“I felt bad for my kids. Felt bad for their kids. Felt bad for some of the reasons why kids were told the game can’t be played," said Hallock.

Both wanted to play a football game, but the underlying reasons were so much greater.

“Going into Louisville with the issues they have going on right now. Wonderful opportunity to show we are one,” said Hallock.

“We have to put aside color and all that. At the end of the day, we are all one race. Same despite color you know," said Allen.

Jackson County has an all white team from rural Kentucky. Shawnee has a largely Black team from the state’s largest city.

“What’s the differences between us? Skin color? That shouldn’t decide us. Should unite us," said Hallock.

Coach sees the game as a major educational opportunity that players have bought into.

“So I had several of them ask do you think it’s ok if before the game we lock arms and pray. Now because of COVID we probably can’t lock arms," said Coach.

Both are looking forward to finally playing football, but planning to leave the field with a whole lot more.

The matchup will also feature two struggling programs. Shawnee has a 56 game losing streak and Jackson County has only won 11 games in six years.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.

Kentucky

Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be close to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.

News

Three people dead, two injured after car crash in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A car crash closed part of Highway 15 in Letcher County Thursday evening.

Regional

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

Latest News

News

Suddenlink customers in Prestonsburg voice frustrations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A resident we spoke with who works full time and goes to college isn’t alone facing the battle of intermittent service. It’s also one the city of Prestonsburg faces.

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Britta Maggard is in the final round of the Ms. Health and Wellness cover competition.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Ryanne Adams

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ryanne Adams graduated from South Laurel High School with a 3.69 GPA.

State

Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Kansas man indicted for sending threatening communications to Kentucky Attorney General.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6