Superintendent: COVID-19 outbreak at one school leads to early dismissal, return to virtual learning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County school will switch to virtual instruction for two weeks due to what officials call an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Friday, Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced several staff members at Robinson Elementary had positive tests come back in the last two days.

Health department officials have started contact tracing and will reach out to those who may have been exposed to the infected individuals in the coming days. We do not know if any students were exposed.

The post goes on to state that after discussing the situation with Kentucky River District Public Health Director Scott Lockard, all Perry County schools will return to virtual learning on Monday, October 5th and Tuesday, October 6th and return to in-person classes Tuesday, October 13th following fall break. Robinson Elementary will stay virtual for two weeks and return to in-person classes on Tuesday, October 20th. Classes at Robinson dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Jett said in the post he is hopeful the break will stop the additional spread of the virus through the district.

