Sunshine continues Saturday, soggy weather returns Sunday

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The cooler temperatures continue but so does that sunshine! If you are heading out to some Friday night football, I would bring the jacket or sweatshirt for sure. By kickoff, we’ll be in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with mostly clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

The clear skies continue Saturday! Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will start to increase Saturday night ahead of our next system moving in Sunday.

Soggy weather moves in Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will see the mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. We should start to dry out Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Those clouds will continue to push out of the mountains Monday with highs remaining in the mid-60s. We’ll see sunshine return by the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

We’ll warm up heading into the rest of the week. Highs will get back into the low to mid-70s starting Tuesday, but it looks like we could see another cooldown by Thursday.

The dry and sunny weather continues throughout the new week!

