Suddenlink customers in Prestonsburg voice frustrations

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - When you work from home or are a college student taking an online course, your internet connection is important.

“Most of the chapter tests I’m doing in my four classes have 30 minute-timed tests. There are times where I’m spending 15 minutes trying to figure out what’s wrong with my internet,” said Hayley Slone, a Suddenlink customer.

Slone works a full-time job and is a college student. She’s relied on Suddenlink to keep her connected with reliable service for five years.

“We’re paying for a service that sometimes doesn’t work. I expect outages for service updates or line work, but when it’s just randomly dropping it’s frustrating that you aren’t getting your full worth out of service,” Slone said.

Slone isn’t alone facing the battle of intermittent service. It’s also one the city of Prestonsburg faces.

“Right now with the NTI learning going and more people having to work from home, it’s even more important to have reliable internet,” Mayor Les Stapleton said.

City leaders have been negotiating a new franchise agreement with Suddenlink since 2017, trying to hold the company more accountable for quality service.

“I’m constantly working on Suddenlink," the mayor said. "It’s probably one of our biggest issues because it has caused problems with economic development.”

The franchise agreement is necessary to help continue economic growth and development for Prestonsburg.

“I was recruiting a business into town and they needed guaranteed service. Although the quantity of gigabytes was there, they started hearing about the issues others were facing,” Stapleton said." They said we can’t afford to be down for one or two days on a regular basis."

WSAZ took the concerns of residents straight to Suddenlink.

A spokesperson of the parent company, Altice USA in a statement said, “Suddenlink is dedicated to providing the best connectivity experience possible to the City of Prestonsburg and we are looking forward to continuing to provide the city and our customers with reliable service and support. We are currently looking into the issues that have been brought to our attention and we will be reaching out directly to the customers to ensure their satisfaction.”

The mayor is planning a second meeting for residents to voice their concerns in front of Suddenlink representatives. The date of the meeting is expected to be announced Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.