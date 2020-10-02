“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday, dozens from churches across Perry County gathered at Perry Central High School to kick off ‘Together 2020′.

“Prayer is one of the most powerful things that we can do," said Mark Combs, pastor at Summit Church.

Together 2020 is a one-month-long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer. The goal is to have 24/7 prayer for the entire month of October.

“I saw life out here in the parking lot. God is not dead and he lives and these people were out here crying out to Him and it just did my heart good," said Pastor Brian Bridges of Chavies First Church of God.

Pastors prayed for a variety of topics including revival and local and national leadership. The event was broadcasted over the radio on WSGS.

Those attending stayed in their cars and listened through the radio.

“We’ve seen prayer change lives. We’ve seen prayer set people free from addictions. We’ve seen God use prayer to change entire states and nations and so God’s done it then so he can do it now," said Combs.

Jamie Lewis, a member of Chavies First Church of God, says prayer is what she leans on.

“Prayer works. It’s strong and it’s powerful and it tickles me to death to see all the ones that signed up for this," said Lewis.

She said her mom was once in a wheelchair and was unable to take care of herself. After prayer, she is now up walking and healthier than ever before.

“It’s God. That is God that I see every day and I know that he never leaves us or forsakes us," said Lewis.

Bridges says prayer in 2020 is needed more than ever before.

“We are facing unprecedented days and dark times and we know through God’s word that the is the light and he’s the answer and that’s why we need to really reach out and pray and seek his face," said Bridges.

Combs says any church or person can join the event at any time throughout the month.

“The great thing about Together 2020 is it’s pretty informal people are praying on their own. You’ll see things on social media so churches that may be just hearing about it today it’s not too late to jump on. They can jump on at any time during the month," said Combs.

You can find prayer guides here on their Facebook page. Each week, prayer will be focused on a certain topic.

