Pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky.

The man is 62-year-old Jackson Noel, a Pharmacist in charge of Buffalo Drug Inc. in Buffalo, West Virginia.

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell said Noel conspired to illegally dispense and distribute oxycodone and oxymorphone into Kentucky.

According to the investigation, Noel began illegal distribution in June of 2015 and did not stop until December of 2016. He distributed oxymorphone and oxycodone pills to customers in Kentucky, and out of state, through cash-only purchases.

Noel pleaded guilty to these crimes in September of 2019. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence, and pay $100,000 in community restitution. After his release from prison, Noel will have three years of probation.

