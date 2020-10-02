Officials say health department blocking Shop with a Cop fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health has forced the cancellation of the largest fundraiser for Shop with a Cop in Buchanan County.

According to a post on the Grundy Haunted House, the event has been canceled “Due to circumstances out of our control and threats of being charged by the health department.”

Town Manager Dennis Ramey told CBS affiliate WJHL that the haunted house is the largest fundraiser for the Grundy Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop.”

The police department organizes and puts the event on every October with help from volunteers that include the Buchanan County deputies and Virginia State Police officers.

According to the Facebook post, the city received a letter from VDH on September 28, stating that health officials “previously discussed options to lower the transmission risk of COVID-19 for this Halloween event such as changing the haunted house to an outdoor haunted forest or trail.”

Ramey told WJHL the officers try to raise $10,000 each year to give 100 children $100 to shop with for Christmas gifts. He said a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help.

Thursday night, officials with Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure posted on their Facebook page that they are working with sponsors for the haunted house to see if they could use their outdoor venue as an alternate site for the event.