Advertisement

Officials say health department blocking Shop with a Cop fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

(AP)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – The Virginia Department of Health has forced the cancellation of the largest fundraiser for Shop with a Cop in Buchanan County.

According to a post on the Grundy Haunted House, the event has been canceled “Due to circumstances out of our control and threats of being charged by the health department.”

Town Manager Dennis Ramey told CBS affiliate WJHL that the haunted house is the largest fundraiser for the Grundy Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop.”

The police department organizes and puts the event on every October with help from volunteers that include the Buchanan County deputies and Virginia State Police officers.

According to the Facebook post, the city received a letter from VDH on September 28, stating that health officials “previously discussed options to lower the transmission risk of COVID-19 for this Halloween event such as changing the haunted house to an outdoor haunted forest or trail.”

Ramey told WJHL the officers try to raise $10,000 each year to give 100 children $100 to shop with for Christmas gifts. He said a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to help.

Thursday night, officials with Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure posted on their Facebook page that they are working with sponsors for the haunted house to see if they could use their outdoor venue as an alternate site for the event.

Latest News

State

Motions to dismiss denied in Sandmann lawsuits against media companies

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nick Sandmann sued a total of seven media outlets after videos surfaced of an incident in January 2019 that showed the Covington Catholic student and his classmates with others outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

National

CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.

Latest News

News

Two Kentucky football teams meet Friday in solidarity despite cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear offers guidance for Halloween activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

Kentucky

Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be close to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.