Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets reopens in Harlan

(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the pandemic there have been many stories of shops closing for good or rebounding.

Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets hosted its grand opening in December of last year and just months later closed due to the pandemic.

On Friday, Harlan’s Moonbow Tipple opened its doors for the first time since April. They said they used the time closed by thinking of more things to offer.

Ever since closing on April 11, Owner Sky Marietta spent the time expanding. Before Moonbow Tipple was just a little place for coffee, now she has put in a kitchen so they can offer food such as salads and wraps.

“To have familiar faces to have new people come in to have that energy it’s been wonderful. People have been great about following guidelines. We’ve had a good crowd but it’s never been too crowded or busy and I’m just really looking forward to us being able to be open in Harlan you know we have WiFi here and hoping people might be able to do their NTI work here and come and get some good food,” said Marietta.

Friday at 5:00 p.m. a Safe Shop Hop will be hosted in downtown Harlan. Stores will stay open until 9 p.m., and music and food trucks will be set up at the Harlan Center. This all to try to help businesses bounce back after closing due to COVID-19.

