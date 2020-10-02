Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Friday

Kentucky COVID-19
Kentucky COVID-19(AP)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 519. Eight are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 23 new cases and seven probable cases. Knott County reported seven cases bringing the county’s total to 225. There are four new cases in Leslie County which brings the county’s total to 84. Letcher County has 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 181. Owsley County reported one case bringing the county’s total to 43. Perry County had three new cases bringing the county’s total to 347. There are four new cases in Wolfe County which brings the county’s total to 47.

In a Facebook post Friday, Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced several staff members at Robinson Elementary in Perry County had positive tests come back in the last two days.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 35 new cases, one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 970. 266 cases are active and 10 are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 322. Jackson County reported two new cases and one probable case. The county now has 228 total cases. Rockcastle County has 12 new cases and eight probable cases bringing the county’s total to 142.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 530 with 86 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 469.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky election deadlines approaching

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky’s early voting begins Oct. 13, but there are some deadlines to be aware to secure your vote is counted.

State

Harlan County hosts event to help small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
The Harlan Safe Shop Hop will go until 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

State

Stage set for televised McConnell-McGrath debate on October 12

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Both Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell have agreed to debate one another in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

State

Governor Beshear announced more than 1,000 cases for the third day this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

News

Estill County COVID-19 cases rise in the month of September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Estill county rise in COVID-19 cases in September

Regional

Which activity do Americans think is the most stressful?

Updated: 2 hours ago
What is the most stressful thing you’ve had to do? You might name off getting married, having a baby or starting a new job, but Americans overall point to another life event that may surprise you.

News

Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets reopens in Harlan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Moonbow Tipple closed on April 11th due to the pandemic.

State

Brett Hankison: Fired LMPD detective thought Kenneth Walker was firing an AR-15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
The grand jury recording of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.

Forecast

Sunshine continues Saturday, soggy weather returns Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue but so does that sunshine!

State

Pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
A pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky.