Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers on Friday.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 519. Eight are currently in the hospital.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 23 new cases and seven probable cases. Knott County reported seven cases bringing the county’s total to 225. There are four new cases in Leslie County which brings the county’s total to 84. Letcher County has 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 181. Owsley County reported one case bringing the county’s total to 43. Perry County had three new cases bringing the county’s total to 347. There are four new cases in Wolfe County which brings the county’s total to 47.

In a Facebook post Friday, Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced several staff members at Robinson Elementary in Perry County had positive tests come back in the last two days.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 35 new cases, one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 970. 266 cases are active and 10 are in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two new cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 322. Jackson County reported two new cases and one probable case. The county now has 228 total cases. Rockcastle County has 12 new cases and eight probable cases bringing the county’s total to 142.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 530 with 86 active cases.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the county’s total to 469.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.