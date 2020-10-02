Advertisement

Ky. priest prepares to take much-needed supplies to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Laura victims

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Gulf Coast is still trying to recover after Hurricane Laura battered parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Friday, some much-needed relief is coming from Kentucky in the form of a $35,000 care package.

Father Jim Sichko and local trucking company, Valet Drivers, are teaming up to make sure the supplies get where they’re going.

“I’m always amazed, but I’m never surprised. People are generous, people are kind, and people know very quickly it really doesn’t cost anything to be kind,” said Father Sichko.

Sichko works for the Papal Missionary of Mercy.

After the hurricane made landfall, he put out a call for help and the response was overwhelming.

Sichko tells us there’s $25,000 worth of household items and supplies that were donated through Amazon and another $10,000 worth gift cards that he’ll be handing out once he makes it to the coast.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think people realize still the amount of destruction 4-5 weeks already out. Meaning there are still people who will not have water and not have electricity by Thanksgiving,” Father Sichko said. “But it’s just been really heartwarming for me to be that agent of, hopefully, change and goodwill on behalf of the people of Kentucky and the people of the United States.”

Sichko will make two stops to deliver supplies. The first in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Monday and then in Orange, Texas on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets reopens in Harlan

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Moonbow Tipple closed on April 11th due to the pandemic.

State

Brett Hankison: Fired LMPD detective thought Kenneth Walker was firing an AR-15

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
The grand jury recording of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.

Forecast

Sunshine continues Saturday, soggy weather returns Sunday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue but so does that sunshine!

State

Pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
A pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Hepatitis C treatment shows positive results curing 90 people in Perry County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Of the nearly 600 people screened, 167 people have been eligible for the study.

Latest News

News

Pikeville Independent Schools asked to remove prayer from graduation ceremonies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Pikeville High School, declaring that allowing prayer at graduations alienates students.

News

Woman tries to eat bag of meth during drug bust arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
14 people were taken into custody during the raid. The men and women ranged in ages between 27 and 55.

News

Superintendent: COVID-19 outbreak at one school leads to early dismissal, return to virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a Facebook post Friday, Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced several staff members at Robinson Elementary had positive tests come back in the last two days.

State

UK, Lexington Police team up to target off-campus student activity that might spread COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
UK officials investigated about 10 reports of noncompliance stemming from last weekend’s football game.

News

Police find drugs, guns and large amount of cash inside Southern Kentucky home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Jason Woods faces a host of charges on everything from drug trafficking to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.