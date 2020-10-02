Ky. priest prepares to take much-needed supplies to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Laura victims

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Gulf Coast is still trying to recover after Hurricane Laura battered parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Friday, some much-needed relief is coming from Kentucky in the form of a $35,000 care package.

Father Jim Sichko and local trucking company, Valet Drivers, are teaming up to make sure the supplies get where they’re going.

A local priest received a huge response when he asked for supplies he would donate to people affected by Hurricane Laura. I got a look at that stockpile before it's loaded on a truck today. @JimSichko tells me he's always amazed but never shocked at the generosity. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ll3gf9OKCv — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 2, 2020

“I’m always amazed, but I’m never surprised. People are generous, people are kind, and people know very quickly it really doesn’t cost anything to be kind,” said Father Sichko.

Sichko works for the Papal Missionary of Mercy.

After the hurricane made landfall, he put out a call for help and the response was overwhelming.

Sichko tells us there’s $25,000 worth of household items and supplies that were donated through Amazon and another $10,000 worth gift cards that he’ll be handing out once he makes it to the coast.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think people realize still the amount of destruction 4-5 weeks already out. Meaning there are still people who will not have water and not have electricity by Thanksgiving,” Father Sichko said. “But it’s just been really heartwarming for me to be that agent of, hopefully, change and goodwill on behalf of the people of Kentucky and the people of the United States.”

Sichko will make two stops to deliver supplies. The first in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Monday and then in Orange, Texas on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.