Kentucky lawmakers react to president, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are showing mostly concern and compassion for the president and the first lady after their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Governor Andy Beshear said the “virus is real and can impact anyone”:

Waking up to the news the President & First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is real and can impact anyone. Wear your mask, social distance and follow the guidelines. To the President, First Lady & everyone facing this virus - we hope for a quick recovery. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 2, 2020

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said:

Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dRHSRlTlSW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 2, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wished the president well, and, in a later tweet, said he had talked with President Trump on the phone Friday morning and at the time he said the president was in good spirits:

Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett. Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020

Earlier today, when Senator McConnell talked to the president, he said he was in good spirits. Since then the situation has changed.

McConnell spoke Friday afternoon at an event to announces CARES Act funding at Georgetown Community Hospital. Senator McConnell said he and other leaders will continue to work remotely. McConnell was optimistic about the president’s recovery.

He says if people continue to wear a mask and social distance, it can be business as usual. McConnell said he had not been around other leaders who tested positive this week.

McConnell did not answer directly when asked if he had been tested following news of the president testing positive.

“I’m not going to go into - Have I ever been tested? Yes. I’m not going to answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we are given by the CDC,” McConnell said.

McConnell said he would be in support of a presidential debate held remotely, but said the topic did not come up in his conversation with President Trump.

McConnell opponent in Kentucky’s Senate race, Amy McGrath, said she and her husband are praying for the president and first lady:

Erik and I are praying for the health of the President, First Lady, and everyone at the White House.



Kentucky, #wearamask. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) October 2, 2020

McGrath held an event in Somerset Friday afternoon. W

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.