Kentucky lawmakers react to president, first lady testing positive for COVID-19
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are showing mostly concern and compassion for the president and the first lady after their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Governor Andy Beshear said the “virus is real and can impact anyone”:
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also wished the president well, and, in a later tweet, said he had talked with President Trump on the phone Friday morning and at the time he said the president was in good spirits:
Earlier today, when Senator McConnell talked to the president, he said he was in good spirits. Since then the situation has changed.
McConnell spoke Friday afternoon at an event to announces CARES Act funding at Georgetown Community Hospital. Senator McConnell said he and other leaders will continue to work remotely. McConnell was optimistic about the president’s recovery.
He says if people continue to wear a mask and social distance, it can be business as usual. McConnell said he had not been around other leaders who tested positive this week.
McConnell did not answer directly when asked if he had been tested following news of the president testing positive.
“I’m not going to go into - Have I ever been tested? Yes. I’m not going to answer questions about when. We are following the guidelines that we are given by the CDC,” McConnell said.
McConnell said he would be in support of a presidential debate held remotely, but said the topic did not come up in his conversation with President Trump.
McConnell opponent in Kentucky’s Senate race, Amy McGrath, said she and her husband are praying for the president and first lady:
