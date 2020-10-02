Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Murder hornets and now invasive snails--2020 has it all.

WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

The horntail snail, or Macrochlamys indica, was positively identified by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDCAS) in Miami-Dade County. It was found by a gastropod enthusiast who sent the creature to the University of Florida for a positive ID.

“The horntail snail is an invasive pest with the potential to cause serious health implications for Floridians,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “Our Division of Plant Industry and essential industry partners are continuing to monitor this threat and working towards a plan to stop the horntail snail’s spread into other areas of Florida.”

The FDCAS said the horntail snail is a well-known pest in India that feeds on a variety of commercial crops. Since the first one was identified, WTSP reported that a program to survey, control and eradicate them has been put in place to stop the spread.

You can learn more about the horntail snail here.

