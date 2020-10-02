Advertisement

High-scoring affairs highlight Thursday Night Lights

Shelby Valley's Russ Osborne takes the snap against Prestonsburg in a Class 2A District 8 football game.
Shelby Valley's Russ Osborne takes the snap against Prestonsburg in a Class 2A District 8 football game.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday night featured two games in the Mountains. In Class 2A District 8 match-up, Shelby Valley scored early and often in route to a 48-13 win. The Wildcats improve to 1-1 in district play, while Prestonsburg drops to 1-1 in District 8.

Down the road on US-23, East Carter took down Betsy Layne in a track meet, 70-34 for the final. The two teams combined for 50 first quarter points before the Raiders pulled away.

