High-scoring affairs highlight Thursday Night Lights

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday night featured two games in the Mountains. In Class 2A District 8 match-up, Shelby Valley scored early and often in route to a 48-13 win. The Wildcats improve to 1-1 in district play, while Prestonsburg drops to 1-1 in District 8.

Down the road on US-23, East Carter took down Betsy Layne in a track meet, 70-34 for the final. The two teams combined for 50 first quarter points before the Raiders pulled away.

