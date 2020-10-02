Advertisement

Hepatitis C treatment shows positive results curing 90 people in Perry County

Of the nearly 600 people screened 167 people have been eligible for the study.
Hepatitis C Treatment
Hepatitis C Treatment(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KeY TREAT, the Kentucky viral hepatitis treatment project underway in Perry County through the University of Kentucky is coming up on the one year mark.

The goal is to eliminate Hepatitis C in Perry County.

Jennifer Havens, a professor at U.K. College of Medicine, says the eligibility criteria for the study is you have to be at least 18-years-old and you need to be infected with Hepatitis C.

“We started recruiting in September 2019 and we have obviously slowed down in the time of COVID as most people have in terms of recruitment. However, in the past year, we’ve screened 350 people over the phone in about 250 people in person,” said Havens. "We actually have the test the ability to do the test on-site. So the day that you come in for your screening if you are eligible we start you on the medication that day. "

Of the nearly 600 people screened, 167 people have been eligible for the study.

“The medication is 12 weeks only one pill per day. There is no injections. These are the newer drugs the direct-acting antivirals which are a huge improvement over the old drugs where often times the treatment was worse than the actual disease,” said Havens. "85% have made it through and we’ve cured 95% of the people that have gone all the way through. So we’ve been very successful in curing folks and half of the folks are actively using drugs. "

With nearly 90 people cured, they are still recruiting people for the treatment which is free for everyone who is eligible.

Havens says they have also put money into the local syringe program so that people don’t re-infect themselves.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville Independent Schools asked to remove prayer from graduation ceremonies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Pikeville High School, declaring that allowing prayer at graduations alienates students.

News

Woman tries to eat bag of meth during drug bust arrest

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
14 people were taken into custody during the raid. The men and women ranged in ages between 27 and 55.

News

Superintendent: COVID-19 outbreak at one school leads to early dismissal, return to virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a Facebook post Friday, Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced several staff members at Robinson Elementary had positive tests come back in the last two days.

News

Police find drugs, guns and large amount of cash inside Southern Kentucky home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Jason Woods faces a host of charges on everything from drug trafficking to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Latest News

News

Eastern Kentucky organization receives more than $1 million for economic development efforts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
One Eastern Kentucky organization is getting some major financial help for its efforts to diversify the region’s economy.

State

Motions to dismiss denied in Sandmann lawsuits against media companies

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nick Sandmann sued a total of seven media outlets after videos surfaced of an incident in January 2019 that showed the Covington Catholic student and his classmates with others outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Regional

Officials say health department blocking Shop with a Cop fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Grundy Police Department organizes and puts the event on every October with help from volunteers that include the Buchanan County deputies and Virginia State Police officers.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

National

CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.