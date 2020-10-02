Hepatitis C treatment shows positive results curing 90 people in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - KeY TREAT, the Kentucky viral hepatitis treatment project underway in Perry County through the University of Kentucky is coming up on the one year mark.

The goal is to eliminate Hepatitis C in Perry County.

Jennifer Havens, a professor at U.K. College of Medicine, says the eligibility criteria for the study is you have to be at least 18-years-old and you need to be infected with Hepatitis C.

“We started recruiting in September 2019 and we have obviously slowed down in the time of COVID as most people have in terms of recruitment. However, in the past year, we’ve screened 350 people over the phone in about 250 people in person,” said Havens. "We actually have the test the ability to do the test on-site. So the day that you come in for your screening if you are eligible we start you on the medication that day. "

Of the nearly 600 people screened, 167 people have been eligible for the study.

“The medication is 12 weeks only one pill per day. There is no injections. These are the newer drugs the direct-acting antivirals which are a huge improvement over the old drugs where often times the treatment was worse than the actual disease,” said Havens. "85% have made it through and we’ve cured 95% of the people that have gone all the way through. So we’ve been very successful in curing folks and half of the folks are actively using drugs. "

With nearly 90 people cured, they are still recruiting people for the treatment which is free for everyone who is eligible.

Havens says they have also put money into the local syringe program so that people don’t re-infect themselves.

