Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be closed to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.

The incident rate of Harlan County was coded at the red critical level Thursday afternoon. You can view that map here.

Virtual learning will continue.

If you have questions you can contact your teachers or principal.

“I deeply regret that we are closing to in-person instruction,” said Superintendent Brent Roark. “I realize the damage being done to our youngest students. I clearly hear so many of our teachers telling me they want your students back for in-person instruction. Hopefully, the incidence rate will improve and we can resume in-person instruction the week after next. That decision will be made based on the Mode of Instruction Metric on October 8th.”

All extra-curricular activities at all levels will be moved to KHSAA phase three guidelines while categorized as red. This means no games and restrictions will be in place on practices.

Extra-curricular events scheduled for Friday and this weekend are still permitted.

