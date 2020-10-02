Harlan County hosts event to help small businesses

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - As businesses continue to struggle throughout the pandemic, Harlan County is holding an event to try and help them bounce back.

Safe Shop Hop is going on in downtown Harlan from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

16 businesses will be participating in the Safe Shop Hop. There will also be music at the Harlan Center and food trucks in the parking lot.

The event is to celebrate small businesses and allow people to have socially distant fun and spend money locally.

“It kind of allows people to get a little more normalcy in their life to get out you know to enjoy a beautiful day like today and you know to support the downtown and to support our local economy so it’s just a win for everybody,” said Sky Marietta - Owner of Moonbow Tipple.

Harlan County economic developers have shifted their focus during the pandemic, writing grants to bring money to small businesses.

“Since March of this year we’ve invested through grant funding more than $40,000 back into Harlan county,” said Colby Kirk - One Harlan County Executive Director.

Many small businesses such as Sassy Trash have struggled. Owner April Collins said they were on an upward slope and business was booming, until March.

“It’s heartbreaking when you look at the books and see where we were heading and now we’ve kind of plummeted,” says Collins

Harlan County Tourism Director Brandon Pennington says it is encouraging to see none of downtown Harlan’s Businesses have closed for good, and that several have hosted grand openings.

“I think that we have really resilient entrepreneurs and small business owners in Harlan County and they’re coming together they are you know continuing to find ways to do business even through a national pandemic.”

Cumberland will be having a Safe Shop Hop Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

