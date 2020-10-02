Advertisement

Governor Beshear announced more than 1,000 cases for the third day this week

Gov. Andy Beshear giving an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear giving an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor released Friday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,039 new cases and six new deaths in Kentucky.

151 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old and younger. The youngest was five-days-old.

At least 70,727 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,197.

12,041 people have recovered from the virus.

1,507,046 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 4.30%.

10.02.2020 COVID-19 Update
10.02.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

The governor also brought up the President and First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 and wished them well.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

