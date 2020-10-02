Governor Beshear announced more than 1,000 cases for the third day this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor released Friday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,039 new cases and six new deaths in Kentucky.

151 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old and younger. The youngest was five-days-old.

At least 70,727 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,197.

12,041 people have recovered from the virus.

1,507,046 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate rose to 4.30%.

“The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky. If you care about your economy, if you care about getting your kids into school, if you care about the lives of those around you, put on your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “Socially distance; wash your hands; follow the rules. We’ve got to be Team Kentucky right now. We need your help and I know you’re going to come through.”

The governor also brought up the President and First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 and wished them well.

“Folks, today’s news that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some of their advisors shows you that anybody can get this,” said Gov. Beshear. “We wish them the best and a speedy recovery, and this is an example of why we all have to be wearing masks. We all have to do our part.”

