Advertisement

Estill County COVID-19 cases rise in the month of September

Health leaders in Estill County say they were averaging 30 cases a day, but not that many now. Numbers are averaging less, but for a while, they were going up.
Health leaders in Estill County say they were averaging 30 cases a day, but not that many now. Numbers are averaging less, but for a while, they were going up.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the month of September, Estill county averaged 30 COVID-19 cases per day. Now the COVID-19 cases in Estill County are not as high.

On Thursday, the local health department in Estill County reported 23 cases of COVID-19. The county has also had 3 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the Save-A-Lot store in Irvine, which is the largest shopping area, shoppers were asked about COVID-19. The shoppers believe the surrounding community is abiding by COVID-19 guidelines, but they are worried about what happens when people go to other places.

Bobby Dickerson, one of the shoppers said, “It’s like they are more concerned about this stuff going on. We try to keep stuff going down, keep from catching stuff. Mostly from traveling from one town to another. Mostly where it’s at."

Another shopper, Bennett Blanton believes people are taking this seriously, “I think most everybody is...they are paying attention to what needs to be done. And they are doing it.”

Estill County health leaders say the 269% increase in September could be tied to a nursing home outbreak and other forms of community spread. But they say cases are stabilizing now.

With school not starting until the 19th of October, the increase in cases cannot be placed on school reopenings.

When schools do start back they will have a hybrid plan of in-person and virtual education.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear announced more than 1,000 cases for the third day this week

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Moonbow Tipple Coffee and Sweets reopens in Harlan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Moonbow Tipple closed on April 11th due to the pandemic.

State

Brett Hankison: Fired LMPD detective thought Kenneth Walker was firing an AR-15

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
The grand jury recording of the state’s presentation of the Breonna Taylor case was released Friday.

Forecast

Sunshine continues Saturday, soggy weather returns Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The cooler temperatures continue but so does that sunshine!

Latest News

State

Pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
A pharmacist from West Virginia sentenced to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky.

News

Hepatitis C treatment shows positive results curing 90 people in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Of the nearly 600 people screened, 167 people have been eligible for the study.

News

Pikeville Independent Schools asked to remove prayer from graduation ceremonies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Pikeville High School, declaring that allowing prayer at graduations alienates students.

News

Woman tries to eat bag of meth during drug bust arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
14 people were taken into custody during the raid. The men and women ranged in ages between 27 and 55.

State

EKU officials keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers ahead of first home game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As with all universities, Eastern Kentucky University officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, and, so far, they say the spread has been manageable.

State

Ky. priest prepares to take much-needed supplies to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The Gulf Coast is still trying to recover after Hurricane Laura battered parts of Louisiana and Texas.