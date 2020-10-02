Estill County COVID-19 cases rise in the month of September

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the month of September, Estill county averaged 30 COVID-19 cases per day. Now the COVID-19 cases in Estill County are not as high.

On Thursday, the local health department in Estill County reported 23 cases of COVID-19. The county has also had 3 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the Save-A-Lot store in Irvine, which is the largest shopping area, shoppers were asked about COVID-19. The shoppers believe the surrounding community is abiding by COVID-19 guidelines, but they are worried about what happens when people go to other places.

Bobby Dickerson, one of the shoppers said, “It’s like they are more concerned about this stuff going on. We try to keep stuff going down, keep from catching stuff. Mostly from traveling from one town to another. Mostly where it’s at."

Another shopper, Bennett Blanton believes people are taking this seriously, “I think most everybody is...they are paying attention to what needs to be done. And they are doing it.”

Estill County health leaders say the 269% increase in September could be tied to a nursing home outbreak and other forms of community spread. But they say cases are stabilizing now.

With school not starting until the 19th of October, the increase in cases cannot be placed on school reopenings.

When schools do start back they will have a hybrid plan of in-person and virtual education.

