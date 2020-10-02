Advertisement

EKU officials keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers ahead of first home game

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As with all universities, Eastern Kentucky University officials are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers, and, so far, they say the spread has been manageable.

The university says they have had 161 total cases so far and 46 cases remain active. Officials say they developed a solid plan to keep students safe this semester.

“We are cautiously optimistic that our plan is working. We have not seen a huge spike in cases," said EKU spokesperson Kristi Middleton. “We’ve seen manageable spread. We’ve seen a few interactions that we’ve intervened early enough to make sure it didn’t spread further among social groups or gatherings.”

The university has converted various spaces like the student center and even the arts center into classroom space for larger class sizes, ensuring people have enough space to spread out.

Students can also take hybrid classes online that meet in person a few feats a week.

Most of the dormitories also only have one student to a room. Officials noted that most are adhering to CDC guidelines and that they have not seen big gatherings like parties on or off-campus.

Officials are hoping this plan will stay intact as EKU has its first home game Saturday.

The stadium will be at 20 percent capacity.

