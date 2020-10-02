Advertisement

Claiborne Co. nurse charged with prescription fraud charges

After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.
Kristen Powell is charged with four counts of Forgery, four counts of Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.
Kristen Powell is charged with four counts of Forgery, four counts of Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.(TBI)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Claiborne County nurse was indicted on prescription fraud charges Thursday after she allegedly used her nursing license to get controlled substances.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kristen Ann Powell, 40, was indicted on charges including four counts of Forgery, four counts of Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.

The TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division was notified by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards, that Powell was “using her position as a registered nurse at a medical facility in New Tazewell to fraudulently obtain controlled substances” back in June.

After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

On Thursday, Powell was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Motions to dismiss denied in Sandmann lawsuits against media companies

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nick Sandmann sued a total of seven media outlets after videos surfaced of an incident in January 2019 that showed the Covington Catholic student and his classmates with others outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Regional

Officials say health department blocking Shop with a Cop fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
The Grundy Police Department organizes and puts the event on every October with help from volunteers that include the Buchanan County deputies and Virginia State Police officers.

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and sunny start, rain chances at the end

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Happy Friday! The forecast turns much cooler today and stays that way through the weekend.

National

CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.

Latest News

News

Two Kentucky football teams meet Friday in solidarity despite cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Gov. Beshear offers guidance for Halloween activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

National

Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

Kentucky

Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be close to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.