CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating after a multi-state outbreak of salmonella tied to pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs occurred.
Clover the hedgehog is back at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. March 2, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
People in 17 states have been struck by salmonella with 16 of 23 ill people reporting contact with a hedgehog, the CDC said. Five people have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths so far. Thirteen people have also been hospitalized with salmonella, of a different strain, in eight states. Ten of those 13 reported contact with a bearded dragon.

According to CNN, the hedgehogs came from various sources, and the bearded dragons came from pet stores across a number of states.

Salmonella symptoms are: diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps with the illness typically lasting four to seven days, according to the CDC.

CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

