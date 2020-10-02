Advertisement

Car crash closes part of Highway 15 in Whitesburg

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of Highway 15 in Letcher County has been closed due to a car crash Thursday evening.

Kentucky State Police officials tell WYMT part of Highway 15 Letcher County is closed and traffic has been detoured through downtown Whitesburg.

The cause of the crash and any other further details are not known at this tiem.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Britta Maggard is in the final round of the Ms. Health and Wellness cover competition.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Ryanne Adams

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryanne Adams graduated from South Laurel High School with a 3.69 GPA.

Latest News

State

Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Kansas man indicted for sending threatening communications to Kentucky Attorney General.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Protesters demand answers in death of Matthew Asher, Perry Co. Commonwealth Attorney says no wrongdoing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Forest fire season in Eastern Kentucky at 5:30pm - 10/01/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Why contact tracing is important in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Once that person is contacted by health officials, it is up to them to provide information on who they have been around. Hunter said being honest and transparent is key.