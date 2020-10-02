Breaking down the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 heading into Week 4

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The High School Football Season in the Bluegrass is now in full swing. Let’s take a look at how the teams in our latest top ten fared.

1. Johnson Central (2-0)

Last Game: Defeated Simon Kenton 47-17

Next Game: at Clay County

It was another commanding victory for Jim Matney’s crew as the Golden Eagles have now won five in a row against the highest class of competition in Kentucky. Dillon Preston followed up his week one outing with another scintillating performance as the senior delivered 152 rushing yards and a touchdown. Sophomores Mason Lawson (126 yards, 3 TDs) and Chase Price (102 yards, 1 TD) also had tremendous performances against the Pioneers. The defending 4A State Champions ran for 491 yards as a team. Preston was a force on the defensive end as well, recording three sacks. Johnson Central also took the ball away from Simon Kenton twice.

Johnson Central will finish their three-game road trip on Friday with a district tilt against Clay County. The Golden Eagles have won the last four games in this series against the Tigers.

2. Pikeville (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Henry Clay 58-41

Next Game: at Campbell County

The Panthers continue to reel off spectacular triumphs with their most recent one coming in Lexington against Henry Clay. This was Pikeville’s 17th victory in a row which now makes it the second longest winning streak in school history behind the 33-game winning streak that was set from 1987 to 1989. A couple of state records were broken in this matchup by Wide Receiver Zac Lockhart. The junior put his name in the KHSAA history books by setting new single-game records in receiving yards with 388 and receiving touchdowns with seven. The WYMT Player of the Week also had 17 receptions, a new record for the most all-time in a single game in Class A. Junior Quarterback Isaac McNamee also tied a single-game school record for most passing TDs in a game as the Field General tossed seven house calls. McNamee joins Matt Branham as the only other Panther to throw seven touchdowns in a game in program history.

Pikeville will play another road game against a 6A opponent on Friday as they make the three-and-a-half-hour drive to Alexandria to take on the Campbell County Camels.

3. Somerset (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Russellville 41-9

Next Game: vs. Hazard

The Briar Jumpers obliterated the Panthers for the second straight season and have outscored their opponents, 129-30 through three games. Somerset produced 523 yards of total offense as senior Signal Caller Kaiya Sheron connected on two touchdowns through the air but Running Back Chase Doan continues to provide plenty of balance to the offense. The junior eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the second consecutive game with 143 rushing yards and two scores. Sophomore Guy Bailey found the endzone for a rushing TD as well. Defensively, Robbie Lucas' squad sacked the Quarterback five times and came up with three takeaways.

The Briar Jumpers are back home on Friday as they play host to Hazard. Somerset owns a four-game win streak against the Bulldogs.

4. Belfry (2-1)

Last Game: Defeated Magoffin County 59-20

Next Game: vs. Floyd Central

The Pirates bounced back from their loss to Pikeville with a dominating victory against Magoffin County to move to 1-0 in district play. Per usual, Belfry took care of business by controlling the line of scrimmage with 356 rushing yards. The team’s leading rusher was Isaac Dixon as the senior torched the Hornets with 258 yards and four scores. It is a rarity for the Pirates to throw the football but senior Brett Coleman did sling two touchdown passes, one to senior Tyler Chaffin for 26 yards and another to Dixon for 34 yards. Philip Haywood’s crew forced two turnovers and held Magoffin County to 37 yards rushing on defense.

Another district matchup is on the docket for the Pirates as they welcome Floyd Central to Pond Creek on Friday.

5. Southwestern (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Knox Central 22-20

Next Game: at North Laurel

It was another close call for the Warriors yet again as Jason Foley’s team has won their first three games by a combined five points. On a night where Southwestern honored its seniors, it was the junior Running Back tandem of Giddeon Brainard and Tanner Wright that propelled the Warriors on offense. Wright led the team in rushing with 144 yards while Brainard had 106 yards and found pay dirt twice. There were a few seniors that made their presence felt in this contest. Connor Crisp delivered 59 rushing yards and a score while Josh Walden had an interception. Dylan Asher also recovered a fumble.

The Warriors will play their second road game and their first in-class matchup this season on Friday as they head to London to take on North Laurel.

6. Paintsville (2-0)

Last Game: Defeated Hazard 54-0

Next Game: at Perry Central

If the Tigers had any rust from missing the second week of action, they certainly did not show it against the Bulldogs. Like Southwestern, Paintsville held their “Senior Night” last Friday and they were in total control from the beginning until the end as senior Jake Hyden threw for 191 yards and three TDs. The two-way star also ran for 107 yards and two scores while Harris Phelps found the endzone twice and generated 82 yards on the ground. Three different players caught TD passes for Paintsville. Senior Zach Thompson rushed for a touchdown and picked off a Hazard pass. Joe Chirico’s crew also tallied four sacks.

Paintsville begins the October part of their schedule with another Perry County team on Friday as they do battle with the Perry Central Commodores.

7. Breathitt County (2-0)

Last Game: Defeated Powell County 50-8

Next Game: vs. Middlesboro

The Bobcats were idle last week as their matchup against Knott Central was postponed due to COVID-19. Senior Quarterback Jaylen Turner has thrown at least one touchdown pass in six straight games while the Bobcats have an at least one-100-yard rusher in four of their last six matchups. In their tilt against Estill County, Breathitt County allowed more than 30 points in a game for just the second time in their last 16 contests. The Bobcats are averaging 419 yards per game of total offense through the first two games this season.

Kyle Moore’s squad looks to keep their 10-game home regular season win streak alive on Friday as the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets make the visit to Jackson. The Bobcats last loss at home during the regular season came to Floyd Central on August 31st, 2018.

8. Bell County (2-1)

Last Game: Defeated McCreary Central 57-13

Next Game: at Rockcastle County

The Bobcats have now taken four straight against the Raiders and are above .500 for the first time this season. Bell County imposed their will on McCreary Central with the run game as junior Brandon Baker spearheaded the assault with 126 yards and two scores. Junior Dawson Woolum also had a fine performance with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Bobcats ran for 338 yards as a team and are now averaging 220 yards per game so far through three games. Baker and senior Jonathan Lankford both had touchdown receptions for the Bobcats. Defensively, Dudley Hilton’s crew forced four turnovers and gave up just 184 yards of total offense to McCreary Central.

The 3A Runners-Up continue district action with two consecutive road matchups, the first coming on Friday at Rockcastle County. The Bobcats had the Rockets' number in last year’s meeting, 39-6.

9. Pulaski County (2-1)

Last Game: Defeated Whitley County 50-36

Next Game: at South Laurel

After being unable to generate any offensive firepower against Madison Southern, the Maroons lit up the scoreboard with seven offensive touchdowns against the Colonels. Quarterback Drew Polston tied his career-high mark for touchdown passes in a single game as the senior found the endzone with his arm five times. Polston also had 421 passing yards. The Maroons had two receivers exceed the 100-yard mark in sophomore Barek Williams and senior Jacob Shepherd. Williams produced 139 receiving yards and two scores on 12 catches while Shephard recorded 104 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.

Like their county rivals, Pulaski County will make the trip eastward to Laurel County on Friday as John Hines' crew links up with the South Laurel Cardinals.

10. Letcher Central (3-0)

Last Game: Defeated Perry Central 28-7

Next Game: vs. Harlan County

There is one new team in this week’s poll as the Cougars are off to their best start since 2009. In their last game against Perry Central, junior Carson Adams had two TD passes through the air. However, Letcher Central’s calling card on offense has been the ground game. Adams has scored at least one rushing touchdown in every game so far and was the leading rusher in its first two games but junior Hayden Brashear took that title in the contest against the Commodores as the Running Back had 121 yards and a score. The Cougars are averaging a little more than 200 rushing yards per game this season. The defense had two takeaways against Perry Central and are allowing just 10 PPG this season.

The Cougars are playing their third home contest on Friday as they look to keep their undefeated season going against Harlan County in the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week. Junior Matthews' squad looks to knock off the Black Bears for the first time since 2014 and are trying to reach the 4-0 mark for the first time in school history.

