Beshear, health officials urge Kentuckians to continue to be vigilant, follow COVID-19 precautions

CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - During his Wednesday press conference, Governor Andy Beshear reported the commonwealth had hit more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in two consecutive days for the first time.

He urged people to continue to be vigilant when it comes to taking precautions in public. But, as the pandemic goes on, fatigue can set in. It’s something multiple health officials have told us they’re dealing with.

“Certainly, I think we are all over it,” said Jennifer Burchett, Clark County Health Department. “We wear one every day at work and I know lots of folks do and it gets hard.”

While businesses may require people to wear masks, who is responsible for enforcing that policy? Burchett tells us they’ve cited one business for COVID-related infractions.

The health department in Madison County tells us face mask compliance among patrons of larger establishments is as good or better than they could reasonably expect with improvements possibly needed in smaller ones.

But even if you’re wearing a mask, if you aren’t wearing it properly, it isn’t doing much good.

“We see folks wearing them under their chin, or under their nose and that just defeats the purpose,” Burchett said. “We have aerosols coming out of our nose and mouth so that’s why we have to keep both of those covered.”

If you’re going to be in public, it comes down to personal responsibility.

Another issue they’ve seen, even if the number of people testing positive is slowly rising, the number of people having to quarantine isn’t.

“At first, people limited their social interactions. But, as time has gone on, folks have congregated more, they’ve been around more people. So, that when we do have a case, instead of having maybe five contacts or two contacts, what we are seeing is maybe 10, 15, 20 contacts,” Burchett said. “And that makes things complicated when you are doing contact tracing and tracking.”

Burchett also wants people to be sure to get their flu shot, so they can limit any potential sickness this flu season.

