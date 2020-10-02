Advertisement

Beshear, health officials urge Kentuckians to continue to be vigilant, follow COVID-19 precautions

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK CO., Ky. (WKYT) - During his Wednesday press conference, Governor Andy Beshear reported the commonwealth had hit more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in two consecutive days for the first time.

He urged people to continue to be vigilant when it comes to taking precautions in public. But, as the pandemic goes on, fatigue can set in. It’s something multiple health officials have told us they’re dealing with.

“Certainly, I think we are all over it,” said Jennifer Burchett, Clark County Health Department. “We wear one every day at work and I know lots of folks do and it gets hard.”

While businesses may require people to wear masks, who is responsible for enforcing that policy? Burchett tells us they’ve cited one business for COVID-related infractions.

The health department in Madison County tells us face mask compliance among patrons of larger establishments is as good or better than they could reasonably expect with improvements possibly needed in smaller ones.

But even if you’re wearing a mask, if you aren’t wearing it properly, it isn’t doing much good.

“We see folks wearing them under their chin, or under their nose and that just defeats the purpose,” Burchett said. “We have aerosols coming out of our nose and mouth so that’s why we have to keep both of those covered.”

If you’re going to be in public, it comes down to personal responsibility.

Another issue they’ve seen, even if the number of people testing positive is slowly rising, the number of people having to quarantine isn’t.

“At first, people limited their social interactions. But, as time has gone on, folks have congregated more, they’ve been around more people. So, that when we do have a case, instead of having maybe five contacts or two contacts, what we are seeing is maybe 10, 15, 20 contacts,” Burchett said. “And that makes things complicated when you are doing contact tracing and tracking.”

Burchett also wants people to be sure to get their flu shot, so they can limit any potential sickness this flu season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Prayer works”: Together 2020, a one month long prayer event kicks off in Perry County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Together 2020 is a one month long event calling churches of all denominations across the county to cry out to God in prayer.

Kentucky

Harlan County Public Schools cancels in-person instruction next week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Harlan County Public School District announced that they will be close to in-person instruction at all schools the week of October 5th through the 9th.

News

Two Kentucky football teams meet Friday in solidarity despite cancellations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
At Louisville’s Shawnee High Schoool, they were also looking for an opponent but problems plaguing that city led to cancellations also. However, Jackson County’s Coach John Hallock saw an opportunity.

News

Three people dead, two injured after car crash in Whitesburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A car crash closed part of Highway 15 in Letcher County Thursday evening.

Regional

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

Latest News

News

Suddenlink customers in Prestonsburg voice frustrations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A resident we spoke with who works full time and goes to college isn’t alone facing the battle of intermittent service. It’s also one the city of Prestonsburg faces.

News

Hazard teacher final eight of 20,000 contestants for magazine cover

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Britta Maggard is in the final round of the Ms. Health and Wellness cover competition.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cases in several counties have spiked in the last week or so leaving some in the red on the state's COVID-19 incidence map.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Ryanne Adams

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ryanne Adams graduated from South Laurel High School with a 3.69 GPA.

State

Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Kansas man indicted for sending threatening communications to Kentucky Attorney General.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6