Advertisement

Williamson Police, community search for Charles Taylor; more evidence found

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charles Taylor went missing Sept. 20. Ten days later, Williamson Police did a grid search to find him.

Taylor’s sister Chastity Taylor traveled from Charleston to Williamson to be there.

“We are worried about how long he has been out here with no food no water, not being able to see,” said Chastity Taylor.

Police decided to go ahead with the search because Taylor is blind, and he suffers from a mental illness.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson is concerned Taylor is off his medication.

“We do know that Charles left on his own accord. He left around 5:01 a.m. from this building,” Dotson said.

Police mapped a 2-mile radius for the search from where Taylor was last seen at his apartment.

Community members and law enforcement looked in the woods and abandoned houses.

Chastity Taylor walked the railroad tracks with her brother’s friend, searching. It has been 13 days since she has talked to her brother she talked with everyday.

“Hopefully we are able to find him alive, but with him being gone so long, it’s like our chances are slim," she said. “So, if anything, we would like to find my brother’s remains so we can give him a proper burial.”

Chief Dotson says no foul play is suspected and investigators have leads.

“Well, we got several today, but I can’t disclose what they are at this time. We are following up with other agencies including Charleston, Dunbar Police Department, Charleston Police Department,” he said.

It has been a heart-wrenching time for Charles Taylor’s family as they desperately look for any signs of his disappearance.

“If he had ran off or something, he would still keep in contact. He doesn’t have anywhere to run off to,” Chastity said.

Williamson Police say they will be following up on all leads they receive in this case.

If anyone has any information about Charles Taylor’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the Williamson Police Department at 304-235-3570.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Experts release list of COVID-19 scams to be on the lookout for

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Scams during the coronavirus pandemic are spreading almost as quickly as the disease itself.

State

Gov. Beshear to offer guidance for Halloween activities Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and WAVE News Staff
With one month until Halloween, officials are giving guidance for Halloween. Like everything else this year, it’s going to look different.

State

NKY mailman hailed as hero for rescuing woman along route

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
A Fort Thomas, Kentucky postal worker is being called a hero this week after he potentially helped save the life of a woman along his route.

Regional

SWVA sheriff: ‘I can no longer be associated with the National Democratic Party’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A local sheriff has announced his resignation from the National Democratic Party on social media.

Forecast

Mainly dry cold front brings cooler temperatures, stray rain chances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Some much cooler air is on the way for the next couple of days, thanks to our next weather maker.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 3 hours ago
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

WATCH | The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.

Regional

Home explosion in Kingston leaves 24-year-old man hospitalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The incident happened on Gallaher Road, where investigators are currently working to find more information on the cause of the explosion.

News

Eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway closing for two weeks beginning Friday 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

Plan released for tourism in Red River Gorge area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New plans have been released to bring more tourism to the Red River Gorge.

State

The Kentucky Theatre to temporarily close Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Theatre is closing in a matter of days, but movies are still up on the screen this week.