Advertisement

Why contact tracing is important in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Contact tracing is used to help prevent the spread of disease. Teresa Hunter, Public Health Director at the Bell County Health Department, said contact tracing has been used by health departments for decades.

“When we get a result of a positive case from a lab, we then contact that positive case," said Hunter.

Once that person is contacted by health officials, it is up to them to provide information on who they have been around. Hunter said being honest and transparent is key.

“That we can contact those and then go from there, as far as whether they need to be quarantined and or, you know, isolation," said Hunter.

Hunter said the health department is finding it difficult to contact trace when people do not want to name those they have been around.

“People may not want to miss work and they feel possibly guilty, hey I’m going to have to tell these people,” added Hunter.

Some people may not want to miss work or have students miss in-person classes. Hunter said guidelines are in place for contact tracing at schools.

“Every classroom is supposed to maintain basically a seating chart, I guess of what you would call a manifest, of who’s in what seat," said Hunter.

If there is a positive case of COVID-19 in a school, Hunter said working together helps slow the spread.

“It’s up to the health department, with the teacher, with that child’s parents, you know, everyone involved to determine who is possibly a contact," added Hunter.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Attorney General: Man from Kansas charged with sending threats to Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Kansas man indicted for sending threatening communications to Kentucky Attorney General.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway- 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Forest fire season in Eastern Kentucky at 5:30pm - 10/01/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Annual Race for the Cure in Kentucky to go virtual this Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time when many of us lace up our running shoes for the annual Race for the Cure.

News

Floyd County tire clean-up underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County Solid Waste is partnering with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for a three-day tire clean-up event.

State

Protesters demand answers in death of Matthew Asher, Perry Co. Commonwealth Attorney says no wrongdoing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Matthew Asher died nearly two years ago, around Christmas time.

State

Governor Beshear announces state death total approaching 1,200, Trick-or-Treat guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 197,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago