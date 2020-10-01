Advertisement

What you need to know with the start of the fall forest fire season

The fall forest fire season is upon us as the season runs from October 1st thru December 15th.
Fall Forest Fires
Fall Forest Fires(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

The fall forest fire season is upon us, taking place between October 1st thru December 15th.

Jason Hunt, Chief Forester at the Hazard branch of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, says this timeframe is important to help reduce the possibility of future fires.

“The fire season for Eastern Kentucky runs from October 1st through December 15th and then from February 15th until April 30th,” said Hunt. "During those times is when we are more susceptible to wildfires or an escape fire and you are required to only burn after 6 PM if you are within 150 feet of the woodlands. "

Luckily for Eastern Kentucky, mother nature seems to be on our side. However, for this branch, its is all about preparation.

“The weather service projects it to be a normal fall for us. We will have a few weeks of rain and will have a few weeks of dry," said Hunt. "Crews ready and available to respond to fires that are called in. We make sure our equipment is ready to roll. "

Hunt says COVID-19 could ultimately impact their ability to fight fires if a number of firefighters have to be quarantined for a particular amount of time.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

